Liberals Continue Crushing it

you won’t believe what they’re trying now! I mean... you probably will believe what they’re doing, but you won’t believe the audacity.

The Liberal strategy is ‘accelerated decline’ at max speed. By any and ALL means, deceptions, assaults, trespasses, shenanigans or corruption necessary.

As we also all know because we have been covering it for a very long time, it’s endless. The deafening noise and sheer volume of the barrage tells us it’s going to get worse. It’s undeniably getting worse, it’s going to keep getting worse faster, and it’s going to accelerate until nothing is left if left unchecked.

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Strap in, there will be triggers.

First, an ironic chuckle. BREAKING!!!! Ukraine ranked 3rd in Europe for Bentley sales. This is pretty remarkable for during a war.

I can’t help but wonder how many Bentley’s $25 Billion dollars buys or if Chrystia Freeland has one too… but that’s just me.

City News - Markets rise and oil prices plunge as Trump expresses Iran optimism

BREAKING: Starting April 20, 2026, the U.S. Army will raise the maximum enlistment age from 34 to 42 years old and remove the waiver requirement for individuals with a single prior conviction for marijuana possession.

Carl Vernon - Lockdowns 2.0

The Buck You Will - THE LIBERAL GOVERNMENT IS A DYSTOPIAN NIGHTMARE UNFOLDING IN REAL TIME

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Money Mystery’s Exposed - How continuous job lost can cripple an economy

Wall Street Mav - Canada is enjoying their diversity as they decline into a 3rd world country.

Harrison Lowman - Some 40 percent of the potential top 1 percent of Canadian earners have emigrated to the U.S.

Under Stephen Harper, nearly three quarters of Canadian entrepreneurs chose to start their businesses in Canada. After a decade of Liberal rule, a majority of Canadian entrepreneurs are looking abroad to build their businesses. This is brain drain, and it's an existential threat to our economic future.

Mario Zelaya - 40% of Top Income Earners, Leaving Canada, to the us

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Matt Cart - Mortgage Panic In Canada As Power Of Sales Set To Surge!

Bloomberg - As many as 150,000 Canadian borrowers will have trouble refinancing their mortgages over the next two years

Moose on the Loose - Carney Unveils $135B “Defence Bank” Tied to Global Finance — What’s GOING ON??

John Bolton - Canadians -Tracked, Traced & Controlled - Illegals... Nothing To See Here

Press for Truth - CSIS Virtue-Signals on “Racial Discrimination Day” While Anti-White Hate Runs Wild!

BertaProudDad - Bill C-9, Bill C-8, and Alberta Bill 18 | What Ottawa Is Doing This Week

Fight for Canada - Canada Hunts Speech While Terrorists Stay

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Breaking: the US is sanctioning and going after organized groups that raise funds for and launder money for the terrorist group Hezbollah, which is a proxy of Iran's Islamic Regime.

Canada Proud - REPORT: Seven Seas for International Trading and Logistics, a Vancouver-based company, has been sanctioned by the US government for allegedly diverting funds to Hezbollah.

Andy Lee - Canadian entities named in sanctions against Hizballah.

Rebel News - This is getting worse now..

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Society Unveiled - Canada's DISTURBING Rise of FAR-LEFT Fascism & Censorship!

National Post - The justices have no business declawing Section 33, writes Ted Morton | Ted Morton: Carney demands Supreme Court strip provinces of right to pass their own laws

National Post - Supreme Court could change notwithstanding clause in light of Quebec's Bill 21, opponents argue | Supreme Court could change notwithstanding clause in light of Quebec's Bill 21, opponents argue

The Elevate Podcast - This is HISTORY—Carney Sparks Provincial Revolt as Premiers FIGHT BACK

Carl Vernon - You WON’T believe this

illuminatibot - I FINALLY FOUND THE VIDEO OF BILL GATES ADMITTING IT

Rebel News - They never stop...

Chase Hughes - Cognitive Virology: Mass Infection

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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