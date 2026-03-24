Stuck On Planet Mind Control

A last minute change of plans for me means... we take in Jason Christoff’s latest documentary.

This is documentary is my new number 1 Must Watch recommendation. For those not familiar, I spent a lot of years working in, and developing media.

After I learned the truth about what it was and whom it all served, I fired my clients and swore to spend my days using everything I knew to oppose them. The evil I could already see coming clearly in 2019 was beyond comprehension and I had no one to understand it with me.

Seven years later the best event humanity could hope for in my opinion would be for the internet and tech to collapse forever. We know that’s not likely so discernment is about all we have left, and more fail in that regard than you or almost anyone can imagine.

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On X: https://x.com/JasonChristoff6

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