The Pillaging Continues

Sanity is collapsing faster than the MSM, the only thing collapsing faster is our ability to survive, to eat, to live...We knew it was going to get worse before it gets better.

Which means right now we are basically in tracking mode watching the speedometer of collapse if you will. There will be a few tips on gaslighting and some teachings from Chase Hughes to close out the night.

Unfortunately though, the bulk of tonight will take us from Billion dollar scams on repeat, to crimes against humanity, from AI to rockets there will be plenty of triggers for all once again. Of course there will be Carney crimes and power grabs and a few Billion more missing dollars because after all it is Monday so what else would there be?

Buckle up!

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Blendr News - The Rise of Nationalism

Ryan Gerritsen - This is what Canadians have been subjected to by our media in just last several weeks.

Rebel News - Independent Journalists Are Under Attack

CanaDana - YouTubers Are Better At Holding Liberals Accountable Than The Media

Canadian Political Watch - WHY HAS CANADIAN MEDIA COLLAPSED?

Rebel News - This instantly ended him..

Matt Cart - Canada You're Poorer Than You Think.. And This Is Why

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PJ The Belt - This DEAL will be THE END of Canada..

Luke Unleashed - Why I Left Canada's RIGGED Economy

Matt Cart - CANADIANS ARE MAD AS HELL.. And They Are Not Going To Take It Anymore!

Melissa - 🇨🇦 thousands lined up In the cold Calgary morning yesterday for free food

Market Mania - The printing press is on fire. 🖨️🔥 Canada’s money printing surged 32% YoY

Ron Butler - Canada Is Getting A Sovereign Wealth Fund WFT?

Mario Zelaya - BREAKING: Canada Launches 1st Sovereign Wealth Fund

Ryan Gerritsen - Carney has created a corporate slush fund using our money to subsidize companies. Ya this I’m almost certain will have excellent oversight

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JayGen X er - The Liberals are out here hyping their shiny new “Canada Strong Fund” as the brilliant plan to “build the country and drive long-term growth.”

Jinglai He - Pierre Poilievre CALLS OUT Mark Carney's sovereign "wealth" fund and accurately says it's just another corporate Liberal slush fund that will only pile on more deficits.

Western Standard - Immigration influencer apologises after backlash over video saying that 'children are money trees in Canada'

this guys garage - Liberals MELT DOWN as Michael Cooper Lists 11 Years of Greatest Hits – Record Points of Order

JayGen X er - This US news broadcast just destroyed the Carney illusion.

cbcwatcher - Althia Raj "This Prime Minister definitely has an authoritarian streak."

Canada Info - BREAKING: Liberals use 'fake' majority to shut down debate on motion to take control of committees

Michael Cooper, MP - BREAKING: Carney's BIGGEST Power Grab Yet

aPauling News - Look out USA, Canada is coming for you! Trans threatens to take off sports bra in public.

The Canadian Press - Government introduces bill to allow space launches from Canada

Ryan Gerritsen - This clip is from almost 10 years ago. They claim by 2020 Ukrainian rockets will be launching from the Nova Scotia “Spaceport”

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Canada Uncensored - The gun ban was NEVER about the guns.

Juno News - Dr. Ramona Coelho highlights troubling assisted suicide patterns: "Some patients were referred immediately after a new diagnosis by a specialist. Others... during vulnerable hospitalizations." "Framed as choice, MAID can allow coercive influences to push people toward death."

Lisa Robinson - I Asked AI How to Destroy a Society… The Answer Is Terrifying

RoganMindshots - Joe Rogan Reacts to AI Admits Someone is Watching

TheJREAngle - Joe Rogan Reacts to AI Talking to Each Other

Psychology Scholar - 8 Gaslighting Phrases You Need To Stop Falling For

Chase Hughes - The 5 Sentences That Turn The Tables

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