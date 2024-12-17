Times Up Liberals, Adios Chrystia!

It looks like it's finally the sunset of the Liberal party and their "Sunny Ways" after the breaking news today of Chrystia Freeland's resignation.

Lots to cover tonight in regards to what is happening, and a lot to speculate over what comes next.

Sources, resources and links from tonights show:

Book mark this article for an aggregated resource library of the most important testimonies ever given on this platform.

This is an advance notice of some upcoming stories and initiatives. Letter of concern (English version)

Letter of concern (English version)

Notice of extreme concern about COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccine safety and quality to prime ministers and governing bodies In the Nordic and Baltic countries and the United Kingdom. Excessive levels of residual DNA identified in Australian samples, confirming data from France, Germany, Canada, and the USA. The introduction of foreign DNA into cells via lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) may damage human DNA leading to genomic instability, cancer, and other extremely serious conditions.

Last night my plan for the Monday show was to spend some time discussing and giving updates on Dr Reiner Fuelmich, until Chrystia Freeland called Bingo this morning. That said, I still needed a minute to ask for your help.

Please Sign the petition, it matters to him.

If you are not familiar with Dr Fuelmich’s work, no person alive has done more in the pursuit of justice for the Vaccinated than he. I believe humanity at large owes this man a debt of gratitude, this may help you understand why - Grand Jury - Court of Public Opinion

I say insanity is unsustainable, Douglas corroborates Douglas Murray DESTROYS The Anti-West View - TheCultureWolf

“I want to also emphasize that we’re not at war with the Ukranian people, but with the regime” Lord Bebo @MyLordBebo 🇷🇺🇺🇦 Putin explains why zelensky is not legitimate,

The history summary of Stepan Bandera as it relates within the context of Russia/Ukraine conflict. Putins why. How Ukraine's Founding Father Supported the NAZIS. (meet Stepan Bandera.) BostWiki

Perfect short clip explaining all the madness currently being foisted on our world, and exactly who is responsible for it: As Ivor says, this stuff ain't rocket science - your nose is being rubbed in your own faeces! What some folks haven’t got the memo on in this clip are the two stars, Klaus and George are Chrystia Freeland’s boss and sugar daddy.

Liz Gunn @LizGunnNZ Yuval Hariri: Such a cold-eyed, deeply inhumane human. He explains the psyop in using terms like ‘useless is more effective than oppressed’ in order to accept our own depopulation. Like Chrystia Freeland, a ‘top gear’ in the WEF machine.

Gad Saad @GadSaad Oh boy... This alone should disqualify Trudeau from ever being a PM !!

Meanwhile in Canada, you can watch us get invaded in real time, Trudeau must be so proud! Canada's population clock (real-time model)

This screen shot was taken at exactly 11:21 Pm Eastern Standard Time, you will be startled when you see what it’s up to by the time you check!

KOBra - @KOBCOB2 This is not Islamophobia, this is truth. We have to make some serious choices, sooner than later when it comes to what our country will look like very soon.

Why aren’t Arab countries taking in Palestinians? The answer might shock you. Canadian Gray Man @CanadianGrayMan

Ryan Gerritsen - @ryangerritsen He is such an awkward creep. He is such an awkward creep. He shouldn’t be laughing, he was made to look a fool.

Wednesdays guest, you wont want to miss Jasmin Laine Poilievre Rally ERUPTS When a Liberal MP DEFECTS!

Andrew Scheer @AndrewScheer BREAKING!!! “Freeland resigns as finance minister. Even she has lost confidence in Trudeau. This government is in shambles.” - He’s not wrong…

Pierre Poilievre @PierrePoilievre 12:45 PM - LIVE: Pierre Poilievre Speaks to Reporters in Ottawa

BREAKING: Trudeau Housing Minister Sean Fraser also resigns - Alex Zoltan @AmazingZoltan making him the second cabinet minister to resign on the Monday morning before the Fall Economic Update.

#BREAKING Canada’s Liberal government is in complete disarray - Dan Knight @DanKnightMMA

So Freeland resigned and that means Champagne is the designated finance minister. As this CTV clip shows, he didn’t know. So Freeland resigned and that means Champagne is the designated finance minister. - Brian Lilley @brianlilley

It’s probably a good thing, we may have dodged another bullet: Champagne is a 2009 graduate of the WEF YGLs program

What happened today in Canada's 🇨🇦Parliament vs what was supposed to happen. David Krayden Dominic Leblanc is the new Finance Minister and Interdepartmental Minister as of PM bc Chrystia Freeland has resigned saying Trudeau's $250 funny money and GST holiday is a "gimmick".

Because Justin Trudeau’s childhood babysitter having the nations wallet isn’t a gimmick

According to National Citizens Coalition @NatCitizens "From sources in Ottawa, we expect more resignations to follow." And with a desperate, dangerous PM now seeking unelected yes men, "as if this were his own personal banana republic,"

According to sources cited by CTV News, Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau has informed cabinet members of his deliberation over either proroguing Parliament or resigning from his role. https://insiderpaper.com/canada-pm-justin-trudeau-is-considering-resigning-report/

This time it’s Liberal MP Chad Collins who comes out of the shadows, admitting to signing a letter requesting the PM to step down in October and reiterating his stance. Marieke Walsh @MariekeWalsh Liberal MP calls on the Prime Minister to quit

Oh but wait! There is more!!! Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 @ryangerritsen Liberal MP Francis Drouin thinks Trudeau should resign. I want an election.

Liberal MPs are having a mental breakdown right now as the cabinet collapses under the 'leadership' of Justin Trudeau... Anita Anand says Chrystia Freeland was a good friend and the news of her resigning hit her extremely hard... govt.exe is corrupt @govt_corrupt

Leader of the New Democratic Party Jagmeet Singh: “I am calling on Justin Trudeau to resign.” Catturd ™ @catturd2 🔥🔥🔥 Of course he is, resigning means they appoint an interim and the clock keeps ticking for him to get his pension rather than calling an election, which would cost him his pension.

JUST IN: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is considering resigning, according to CTV News. - Collin Rugg @CollinRugg Sources have reportedly told the outlet that Trudeau is "considering prorogation or resignation" and may address Parliament today.

Never forget who Chrystia Freeland is, this was the note Chrystia Freeland wrote to Canada's director of intelligence during the Freedom Convoy (trucker protest). Jason James @jasonjamesbnn It reads: "We need a new playbook. You need to designate this group as a terrorist group and seize the assets and imprison them."

It is my opinion that if the law in Canada applied equally for the political class as it does to the peasantry, a great many of them would be in prison and penniless. Canadians would be exponentially better off.

A month later, whats up with Mark Carney is being floated as the next prime Minister of Canada. It’s a scary thought Could Mark Carney Sink The Liberal Party Any Lower Than Michael Ignatieff? The LeDrew Three Minute Interview

An interesting clip, the last minute reminds us that we can still be good people when fighting evil, we don’t have to become evil to fight it Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome : The Past is Fluid Feral Historian

I’ve not said anything about the ‘Drone-pocalyps’ but this clip kind of sums up my own meandering opinion. Operation Paperclip scientist Wernher von Braun’s former assistant Carol Rosin says that von Braun explained to her their final play. illuminatibot @iluminatibot

So what is the answer to all this madness? The answer is here, or at least a step in the path Honourable Brian Peckford.. Co-Author Of The Charter Of Rights And Freedoms…. said:

Final clip, sound advise from an unlikely source Whatever Happens, Love They Neighbor

