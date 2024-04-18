Wayne’s Substack

Special Event: Watch Party: Decoding Evil, See the Signs
Podcast version: Transcripts Included
  
Wayne
3:04:58
Sunday Roundup
Cutting through the noise to the new and the necessary. So you don't have to
  
Wayne
Ep 6: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce
You may want to be seated down with a stiff one of choice handy for some of what you will hear covered this Friday evening
  
Wayne
1:04:39
Former Edmonton Police (EPS) Officer Brings Receipts on Abuses of Powers
From the source: Analysis Report, Executive Summary & FOIP February 2024.
  
Wayne
1:09:09
Ep 5: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce
Episode 5 Podcast with transcripts
  
Wayne
1:07:12
Freedom of Information Access (F.O.I.A) Library Canada
To get to the truth, you need to get to the facts.
  
Wayne
1:04:22
Ep 4: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce
In a time where all the “conspiracy theories” are coming true, we get Bryce in to dissect theory from conspiracy
  
Wayne
59:42
Coming up this week!
You likely don't get notifications but you won't want to miss any of these
  
Wayne
March 2024

Ep 4: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce
What do you do financially when all the “conspiracy theories” are coming true?
  
Wayne
Kicking the U.N. out of Local Governments,
A Step-by-Step Guide with a Canadian Visionary & Warrior
  
Wayne
The Fat Emperor - Ivor Cummins: Decoding the "New World Order"
Well known international speaker, author, podcaster leading large worldwide teams in complex problem-solving activity
  
Wayne
1
