Angels and Oligarchs They Walk Among Us

The Oligarchs operate evil syndicates run by layers of soulless rich people who all seek control over almost every aspect of our lives. These are the Oligarchs.

The Angels don't seem as plentiful these days. They probably won’t let you know when they are around. However, when they do appear you can know them if you're still plugged into your humanity. If your fortunate to find yourself in the company of one, take a moment…

Thanks for reading Wayne’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The theatre of Canadian politics is moving along exactly as we have predicted for months. Scuttlebutt has Mark Carney calling for an election on Sunday so he can get busy with fulfilling the prophesy the MSM mercenaries have been projecting to us all.

The glut of propped up propaganda polls show how desperately they want the Canadian majority to believe Carney is winning, and that Canadians overwhelmingly want him. They wan’t you to say ‘why bother?’ The majority don’t bother to vote if they don’t think it matters. If you don’t believe Carney wins ‘fair & square’ you will be a racist conspiracy theorist.

In the meantime, Trudeau skates off into the sunset. Politics is the best career available in crime. He leaves with TWO taxpayer-funded pensions totalling $8.4 million. He will take $6.5 million through his MP pension over his lifetime. He will take $1.9 million through his prime minister pension over his lifetime. The perks are out of control. End the second pension!

That’s the current going rate in Canada for destroying your nation on behalf of evil beings hiding behind layers and layers of deceptions and corporations and unimaginable levels of crimes.

This is the Oligarch class, the NWO, the Swamp, the Cabal, Club of Rome, Builderberg’s, WEF and a myriad of other ‘nicknames or aliases.’ Trudeau is getting his rewards for ‘young global services rendered.’

This ‘alleged elite class’ are the product of a 1971 memo called “The Powell Memorandum,” the Document that Created our Modern Oligarchy. This single memo opened up the gates for the full on corporate takeover of American democracy. Democracy Is Collapsing: This 1971 Playbook Started It All It sounds dramatic, but understanding this document can help us make sense of what's happening in America today. Read the Powell Memo here: Then you’ll understand better the next clip, the real names of who those people are today.

The Memo 1.03MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Three years ago I was on Newsmax and Wendy Bell took a huge risk letting me “Name Names.” I literally give the names, faces, and corporations of the Oligarchs who pull the strings behind all of the curtains of the green ecoterrorism agenda, and ESG/DEI scams waging unrestricted warfare on our societies.

Share Wayne’s Substack

All this makes it even more poignant when reminded of Angels. We hear and face the onslaught of evil, threats of extinction, being useless eaters etc daily. Angels rarely. However, when they do appear you can know them if you're still plugged into your humanity. If your fortunate to find yourself in the company of one, take a moment…

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don't boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/