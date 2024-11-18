Playback speed
Breaking News! Trudeau & Diddy Tape Allegations

Where there's smoke, is there fire? These allegations alone should end his career.
Wayne
Nov 18, 2024
5
7
Breaking news from TPV Sean @tpvsean

Trudeau has been riddle by sex scandals since he took office. Nothing will make Canadians happier than seeing Justin Trudeau get smacked hard by Karma. Could today be the beginning of that?

This won't, and should not go away like his previous sex scandals have. Could US assets be leaking damning evidence so Canada can clean up its own mess without “Trump” intervention? That’s what a smart President would do.

At this point the opposition parties should be demanding an election on the grounds that this man should be removed from office until further investigations are complete.

Appears in episode
Wayne
