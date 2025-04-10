Canadian Subversion Inc

So, why do communists & fascists keep trying, even after having lost so many times, to implement their “Utopia?”

Such a great question from a student to start the show off with, and better reply from the speaker Nick Freitas:

Perpetual Moral Busybodies will torment you forever ‘for your own good’ because they do it with the approval of their own conscience. They have a common thread, a distain for God (God represents a power or authority outside of themselves). A distain for reality. And no objective morality. - Nick Freitas

The reason the ‘unrestricted warfare’ seems to be winning is not new, it’s predictable effective, and once again it is history repeating, exactly as Yuri Bezmenov warned. The Chinese developed subversion 2500 years ago.

That’s also precisely what all the political money being doled out to polling companies and MSMercenaries is expected to accomplish, and that is an unfathomable amount of money. That’s where headlines like this from Global News originate: Liberals favoured to best manage energy, resources, Ipsos poll says

Carney's supporters are mainly young progressives and affluent seniors, with women leading across all age groups. Liberal women are responsible for the downfall of Western society.

So, Rigged Polls? Are the Polls RIGGED to Demoralize You? Kevin Klein of The Winnipeg suns says: Canada’s media is failing you and protecting the Liberals

What happens when media fails? How does it happen and more importantly… what are the consequences? A Citizen led report in British Columbia is “finding out how and who f*’d around” in their election and it’s crazy!

It includes: - Over 376,000 Registered voters missing when comparing Oct.7th to Elections Canada Nov 2024 #

- Over 10,000 votes deducted, errors, found, rejected.

- Contradicting Elections BC Statements

- Deleted Election Integrity tools like the CVR “stated by Dominion as full auditing to ensure election integrity.”

- Point Grey Registration Discrepancies

- Chinese consul of Vancouver “Briefed on BC Election Process” posted on the PRC website

- Confirmed DDOS and Cyber security issues during and before election - Office of the premier Extortion Briefings

If in Ontario it’s certainly not confidence inspiring when Controversial Israeli spyware is allegedly linked to Ontario police. Clearly Canada’s relationship with Paragon Solutions, a surveillance technology company founded in Israel in 2019 by Ehud Barak and Ehud Schneorson needs a lot more scrutiny!

All of this so the result of 10 years of bad Liberal policy, one example of many more like BAIL FAIL!: How Liberal policies unleashes crooks

Bad policies? Oh but wait there's more!!! There's always more!!!

Like Canada Real Estate CRASHING and Mark Carneys $25 Billion dollar solution. Mark Carney pledges to commit $25 Billion to scaling up prefabricated and modular housing. Is it any wonder WHY Carney did not want the public knowing his financial dealings??? There’s no way Brookefield or one of his other shell companies or cronies don’t make ‘bank.’

I’m no fan of Andrew Sheer but he’s on the mark in his Hypocrite Carney video…

Unfortunately there's a significant amount of Canadians who think Canada is going to "win" a trade war against the States with Mark Carney at the helm but when you ask these people what winning looks like, they don't have an answer.

The chart shows what winning must look like to them.

Or could Liberal winning against “Orange Man Bad” mean Mark Carney’s developing romance with the EU and China (not necessarily in that order) as it seems like there is a 3-some consensual romance developing as the EU Wants To Unite With CHINA Against the US?

Trump's tariff policies, their impact on global markets, and how different countries are responding tells a tale of China's resilience, and the EU's unpreparedness for this economic shift.

So while we are being subjected to every facet of deception, subversion and demoralization imaginable have to keep our discernment more on point than ever before. Both sides are playing hard as we can see with this fluff propaganda piece Canada’s military is training for conflict in the North – and wants the world to see so beware The Dangers of Extremism in Politics: An In-Depth Analysis

Kyle Kemper says: Uncle Mark and his friends disagree; they say words like freedom, liberty and democracy because it gets people excited and they like that. The actual meaning of the words they don’t care about; they are not accountable. Disagree?!?…you’re a Nazi!

