Ep 41: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce

It's Friday and that means we're back with our resident "financial whisperer" Bryce from New World Precious Metals.
Wayne
Jan 26, 2025
2
Transcript

You never know what we might cover this Friday evening, but we will sure speak our minds on whatever flavour of insanity pops up! Tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe! Let's do this!

Follow Bryce on X: https://x.com/BryceWadeBEO

Special Event!

Join us for an informative session about the safest ways to grow and preserve your wealth in these changing times.

Date and time

Starts on Wed, Jan 29, 2025 9:30 PM EST Reserve your spot!

Reserve Your Spot!

Sources resources and links:

Banks Ditch Net Zero as Climate Alliances Crumble The top U.S. banks and four of Canada’s largest banks are no longer part of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), a group of leading global banks committed to aligning their lending, investment, and capital markets activities with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Bryce’s Miro Board full of interesting things, links, videos, memes and more!

Thank you for being here!

Wayne’s Substack
What's Up Canada with Wayne
News not noise. Delivering authentic journalism at the tip of the spear in the fight for humanity since 2019. "Nothing confirms a lie faster than an official denial, we’re here to tell people the truth because MSM wont.”
