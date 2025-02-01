Playback speed
Share post
Ep 42: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce

Friday and that means we're back with our resident "financial whisperer" Bryce from New World Precious Metals.
Wayne
Feb 01, 2025
4
Transcript

You never know what we might cover this Friday evening, but we will sure speak our minds on whatever flavour of insanity pops up! Tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe! Let's do this!

Follow Bryce on X: https://x.com/BryceWadeBEO

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals.

Contact Bryce!

Sources, resources and links:

I heard some great news from Katie, the courts have just ruled in favour of the Edgewood Farm to postpone the cull for 30 days to give time for a proper investigation. This will allow the farmers enough time to gather enough information and ensure that these birds are healthy. This is a HUGE case!

"Something Big Is About To Happen With Gold & Silver..." - Andy Schectman | Gold Silver Price

Meanwhile in Canada, Climate alliance loses last big Canadian bank as RBC withdraws and I think a misleading piece on Why banks are closing accounts without explanation, leaving Canadians scrambling who claim to be under pressure from regulators to fight financial crime, banks are increasingly cutting customers off. I think they are more likely terrified of bank runs.

Wayne’s Substack
What's Up Canada with Wayne
News not noise. Delivering authentic journalism at the tip of the spear in the fight for humanity since 2019. "Nothing confirms a lie faster than an official denial, we’re here to tell people the truth because MSM wont.”
Appears in episode
Wayne
