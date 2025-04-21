Playback speed
Share post
Ep 50: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce

we're back with our resident "financial whisperer" Bryce from New World Precious Metals.
Wayne's avatar
Wayne
Apr 21, 2025
Transcript

You never know what we might cover this Friday evening until you give it a watch but we will sure chew on whatever flavour of insanity pops up! Tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe! Let's do this.

Follow Bryce on X: https://x.com/BryceWadeBEO

Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

You may want to go grab some gems and gold nuggets from the What’s Up Canada NWPM Miro Board. It’s all the bits n bobs, the stuff Bryce has been gathering since we started this program.

Make sure to catch Saturday’s Freedom Train’s Special Report:

Frontline Voices; Reclaiming Truth, Justice & Accountability

Appears in episode
Wayne's avatar
Wayne
