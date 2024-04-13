Former Edmonton Police (EPS) Officer Brings Receipts on Abuses of Powers

Share

This will make a blockbuster thriller movie one day. After you hear their testimonies here you can read the reports yourself and see if you think the same. To set the stage, a former Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Officer who may no longer be serving the service, but a former Staff Sgt Rick Abbott and a Private Investigator Natasha Gonek are still digging, and serving up truth no matter the cost. These two former officers are the kind of folks Canada needs. They are continuing to investigate and get hard answers.

They bring their experiences, insights and the unbelievable results of their investigation so far: Analysis Report, Executive Summary & FOIP February 2024.

The outrage against Police is growing dangerously, understanding where to accurately express that outrage is critical. No one wants to live in anarchy any more than they want to live in a tyranny, this is a must watch for all recognizing the patterns everywhere is key. There are many who need to understand there are still good cops out there, we can help them help us, and now is the time to do exactly that!

Download the reports:

Executive Summary With Appendices N 3.48MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Final Analysis Report And Appendices N 20.6MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Video interview: https://rumble.com/v4ox6zz-former-edmonton-police-eps-officers-bring-receipts-on-abuses-of-powers.html?mref=3fwfh&mc=9sk77

