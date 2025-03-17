FTI Special Report:

The fight against mRNA technology is THE defining battle of our time. This isn’t just about vaccines—this is about control, power, and the future of humanity itself.
Welcome back to another Freedom Train International Special Panel Report in the worlds fastest growing freedom movement!
Breaking through barriers of communication in a new and sometimes unfamiliar world. Gathering internationally renowned voices together for thought provoking discussions on the challenges of our times.
We are taking the fight directly to President Trump. The globalists want mRNA technology embedded into EVERYTHING—food, medicine, even genetic engineering. They’re normalizing it, mandating it, and they will NOT stop unless we stop them.
Joining us this Saturday is James Roguski, one of the world’s leading voices exposing the WHO and the biotech agenda.
✔ The push for global mRNA control—what’s coming next?
✔ How governments are quietly expanding these technologies into everyday life.
✔ What this means for YOUR freedom, health, and future.
✔ The global letter to President Trump—will he take action to stop this?
This is a fight we CANNOT afford to lose. The battle for medical freedom is the battle for human freedom itself.
Join us for a critical discussion. Today, the real fight begins.
Freedom Train International:
Founder Jim Ferguson: @JimFergusonUK
Wayne Peters: @WhatsUpCanadian
Peter Mac Issac: @PeterRMacIsaac
Malue Montclairre: @MMontclairre
and Liz Gunn: @LizGunnNZ
Get connected at: freedomtraininternational.org
NOT Safe And NOT Effective
A Letter To The President, Please Stop mRNA Experimentation
Guest links:
James Roguski: https://x.com/jamesroguski
Nicolas Hulscher MPH: https://x.com/NicHulscher
Dr Joseph Sansone: https://x.com/PhdSansone
Dr Mark Trozzi: https://x.com/DrTrozzi
Dr Chris Shoemaker: https://x.com/CShoemakerMD
Dr Pierre Kory: https://x.com/PierreKory
Dr Paul Marick: https://x.com/PaulMarik
Lyndsey RN: https://x.com/HouseLyndseyRN
