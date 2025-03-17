FTI Special Report:

The fight against mRNA technology is THE defining battle of our time. This isn’t just about vaccines—this is about control, power, and the future of humanity itself.

We are taking the fight directly to President Trump. The globalists want mRNA technology embedded into EVERYTHING—food, medicine, even genetic engineering. They’re normalizing it, mandating it, and they will NOT stop unless we stop them.

Joining us this Saturday is James Roguski, one of the world’s leading voices exposing the WHO and the biotech agenda.

✔ The push for global mRNA control—what’s coming next?

✔ How governments are quietly expanding these technologies into everyday life.

✔ What this means for YOUR freedom, health, and future.

✔ The global letter to President Trump—will he take action to stop this?

This is a fight we CANNOT afford to lose. The battle for medical freedom is the battle for human freedom itself.

Join us for a critical discussion. Today, the real fight begins.

Freedom Train International:

A Letter To The President, Please Stop mRNA Experimentation

March 1, 2025 Letter To President Donald J Trump 3.85MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

