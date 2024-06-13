Playback speed
Share post
Guest: Tom Marazzo - A Nation in Crisis, Canada

In a world full of unsustainable insanity it will be a refreshing
Wayne
Jun 13, 2024
to have the opportunity for rational discussion with Veteran Tom Marazzo on the crisis we find our nation in, still. Now multiple years in and a book later Tom and I finally have a chance to talk about some of Canada's complex issues in full context.

You’re going to enjoy this conversation. Genuine, fun, funny and yet as complex and serious as a heart attack.

Follow Tom on:
Substack.tommarazzo.com
https://open.substack.com/pub/tommarazzo?r=1p48mp
Get his book:
The People's Emergency Act: Freedom Convoy 2022 https://a.co/d/4PA4GwB

On deck Thursday & Friday at 6:00 pm Central

Thursday: Conflict Updates & A Global Shift

Friday 6:00 pm Central:

