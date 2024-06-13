Guest: Tom Marazzo - A Nation in Crisis, Canada

to have the opportunity for rational discussion with Veteran Tom Marazzo on the crisis we find our nation in, still. Now multiple years in and a book later Tom and I finally have a chance to talk about some of Canada's complex issues in full context.
You’re going to enjoy this conversation. Genuine, fun, funny and yet as complex and serious as a heart attack.
Follow Tom on:
Substack.tommarazzo.com
https://open.substack.com/pub/tommarazzo?r=1p48mp
Get his book:
The People's Emergency Act: Freedom Convoy 2022 https://a.co/d/4PA4GwB
Wayne’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
On deck Thursday & Friday at 6:00 pm Central
Thursday: Conflict Updates & A Global Shift
Friday 6:00 pm Central:
About us:
- Whistleblowers, news, tips or to be a guest send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.
- You can help us help Canada in many ways, you can start by subscribing on one of our platforms or support our work in several ways: buymeacoffee.com/WhatsUpC
OR- eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org
- We don't boycott, we defund the Cabal so if you are tired of wasting your money on toxic garbage and would rather hit the Cabal where it hurts ... we want to hear from you at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree
- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html
Connect with Wayne:
Our HQ: whatsupcanada.org
Substack:
Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian
Spotify:
Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/
Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/
Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/
Locals: https://whatsupcanada.locals.com/
Guest: Tom Marazzo - A Nation in Crisis, Canada