While everyone counts down the days waiting for an election, the blind side is coming from both sides of the isle… might mean it will be too late to save Canada. If we don't get ahead of what is happening in the Senate, no election will ever matter whoever might win.

The bad news is, it's worse than we thought, the good news is... the game isn't over yet. #StopOurSenate

Everything you need to put the Senate on “Mass Blast” is right here to use freely! #Reject293 #StopOurSenate

SAMPLE EMAIL:

Feel free to copy the text below (edit it to suit your own personal opinion) and then paste it into your email account in order to send it to the 97 Senators listed below.

Please realize that you can send as many emails, as often as you want, to as many Senators as you wish.

Re: Bill C-293 should NOT pass because of the following deficiencies:

1. The section requiring a full review of the response to COVID-19 was removed.

2. There is no definition of the term “pandemic.”

3. There is no mention of addressing the violations of rights and freedoms that occurred due to government over-reach in response to COVID-19.

4. There is no mention of addressing the adverse effects that were caused by the COVID-19 jabs and other medical and public health interventions.

5. There is no clarity regarding the “lessons learned” from previous outbreaks.

6. The “One Health Approach” referenced in C-293 has never been scientifically proven to be “central to preventing the risk of future pandemics.”

7. The reliance on fraudulent diagnostic “tests” (PCRfraud.com) and worthless personal protective equipment (MaskCharade.com) are not addressed.

8. There is no provision for public input into the process of creating a plan for prevention and preparedness of any future “pandemic.”

Please VOTE NO on C-293.

- - - - -

Objet : Le projet de loi C-293 ne devrait PAS être adopté en raison des lacunes suivantes:

1. La section exigeant un examen complet de la réponse à la COVID-19 a été supprimée.

2. Il n'existe pas de définition du terme "pandémie".

3. Il n'est pas fait mention de s'attaquer aux violations des droits et libertés qui se sont produites en raison de l'intervention excessive du gouvernement en réponse à la COVID-19.

4. Il n'est pas fait mention de s'attaquer aux effets indésirables causés par les vaccins COVID-19 et d'autres interventions médicales et de santé publique.

5. Il n'y a pas de clarté concernant les « leçons apprises » des épidémies précédentes.

6. Il n'a jamais été scientifiquement prouvé que l'« approche « Une seule santé » mentionnée dans le projet de loi C-293 est « essentielle pour prévenir le risque de pandémies futures ».

7. Le recours à des « tests » diagnostiques frauduleux (PCRfraud.com) et à des équipements de protection individuelle (MaskCharade.com) sans valeur n'est pas abordé.

8. Il n'y a aucune disposition permettant au public de participer au processus de création d'un plan de prévention et de préparation à toute future "pandémie".

S'il vous plaît, votez NON sur le projet de loi C-293.

For your convenience, the email addresses for all 97 of the 99 current Canadian Senators are listed below.

amina.gerba@sen.parl.gc.ca

andrew.cardozo@sen.parl.gc.ca

bernadette.clement@sen.parl.gc.ca

bev.busson@sen.parl.gc.ca

brent.cotter@sen.parl.gc.ca

brian.francis@sen.parl.gc.ca

chantal.petitclerc@sen.parl.gc.ca

charles.adler@sen.parl.gc.ca

claude.carignan@sen.parl.gc.ca

clement.gignac@sen.parl.gc.ca

colin.deacon@sen.parl.gc.ca

david.arnot@sen.parl.gc.ca

david.richards@sen.parl.gc.ca

david.wells@sen.parl.gc.ca

denise.batters@sen.parl.gc.ca

diane.bellemare@sen.parl.gc.ca

don.plett@sen.parl.gc.ca

donna.dasko@sen.parl.gc.ca

elizabeth.marshall@sen.parl.gc.ca

eric.forest@sen.parl.gc.ca

fabian.manning@sen.parl.gc.ca

flordeliz.osler@sen.parl.gc.ca

frances.lankin@sen.parl.gc.ca

gwen.boniface@sen.parl.gc.ca

h.yussuff@sen.parl.gc.ca

iris.petten@sen.parl.gc.ca

jane.cordy@sen.parl.gc.ca

jane.macadam@sen.parl.gc.ca

jean-guy.dagenais@sen.parl.gc.ca

jim.quinn@sen.parl.gc.ca

joan.kingston@sen.parl.gc.ca

john.mcnair@sen.parl.gc.ca

josee.verner@sen.parl.gc.ca

judith.seidman@sen.parl.gc.ca

judy.white@sen.parl.gc.ca

julie.miville-dechene@sen.parl.gc.ca

karen.sorensen@sen.parl.gc.ca

kim.pate@sen.parl.gc.ca

krista.ross@sen.parl.gc.ca

larry.smith@sen.parl.gc.ca

leo.housakos@sen.parl.gc.ca

lucie.moncion@sen.parl.gc.ca

manuelle.oudar@sen.parl.gc.ca

marc.gold@sen.parl.gc.ca

margaretdawn.anderson@sen.parl.gc.ca

margo.greenwood@sen.parl.gc.ca

marie-francoise.megie@sen.parl.gc.ca

marilou.mcphedran@sen.parl.gc.ca

marnie.mcbean@sen.parl.gc.ca

martin@sen.parl.gc.ca

marty.deacon@sen.parl.gc.ca

marty.klyne@sen.parl.gc.ca

mary.coyle@sen.parl.gc.ca

mary.robinson@sen.parl.gc.ca

maryjane.mccallum@sen.parl.gc.ca

michael.macdonald@sen.parl.gc.ca

michele.audette@sen.parl.gc.ca

mohamed-iqbal.ravalia@sen.parl.gc.ca

mohammad.alzaibak@sen.parl.gc.ca

nancy.hartling@sen.parl.gc.ca

pamela.wallin@sen.parl.gc.ca

pat.duncan@sen.parl.gc.ca

patrick.brazeau@sen.parl.gc.ca

patti.laboucane-benson@sen.parl.gc.ca

paul.massicotte@sen.parl.gc.ca

paul.prosper@sen.parl.gc.ca

paula.simons@sen.parl.gc.ca

paulette.senior@sen.parl.gc.ca

percy.downe@sen.parl.gc.ca

peter.boehm@sen.parl.gc.ca

peter.harder@sen.parl.gc.ca

pierrej.dalphond@sen.parl.gc.ca

pierrette.ringuette@sen.parl.gc.ca

ratna.omidvar@sen.parl.gc.ca

raymonde.gagne@sen.parl.gc.ca

raymonde.saint-germain@sen.parl.gc.ca

rebecca.patterson@sen.parl.gc.ca

rejean.aucoin@sen.parl.gc.ca

rene.cormier@sen.parl.gc.ca

robert.black@sen.parl.gc.ca

rodger.cuzner@sen.parl.gc.ca

rosa.galvez@sen.parl.gc.ca

rosemary.moodie@sen.parl.gc.ca

rosemay.poirier@sen.parl.gc.ca

salma.ataullahjan@sen.parl.gc.ca

scott.tannas@sen.parl.gc.ca

sharon.burey@sen.parl.gc.ca

stanley.kutcher@sen.parl.gc.ca

stephen.greene@sen.parl.gc.ca

toni.varone@sen.parl.gc.ca

tony.dean@sen.parl.gc.ca

tony.loffreda@sen.parl.gc.ca

tracy.muggli@sen.parl.gc.ca

victor.boudreau@sen.parl.gc.ca

wandathomas.bernard@sen.parl.gc.ca

yuenpau.woo@sen.parl.gc.ca

yvonne.boyer@sen.parl.gc.ca

https://sencanada.ca/en/senators/

The email addresses for two recently appointed Senators have not been made publicly available:

Dr. Kristopher Wells

Daryl Fridhandler

There are 6 vacant seats:

British Columbia (2), Nunavut (1), Ontario (1), Quebec (2)

Send both of the automated emails below:

Interest of Justice

Dear Senator,

Please VOTE NO on C-293

The Senate is on the verge of passing legislation to create a Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness plan WITHOUT first having an official review and analysis of the response to COVID-19 The original version of the proposed bill included a section that would have required a comprehensive review of Canada’s response to COVID-19, BUT THE REQUIREMENT FOR A REVIEW WAS DELETED from the version that was passed by the House of Commons on June 5, 2024

Re: Bill C-293 should NOT pass because of the following deficiencies:

The section requiring a full review of the response to COVID-19 was removed. There is no definition of the term “pandemic.” There is no mention of addressing the violations of rights and freedoms that occurred due to government over-reach in response to COVID-19. There is no mention of addressing the adverse effects that were caused by the COVID-19 jabs and other medical and public health interventions. There is no clarity regarding the “lessons learned” from previous outbreaks. The “One Health Approach” referenced in C-293 has never been scientifically proven to be “central to preventing the risk of future pandemics.” The reliance on fraudulent diagnostic “tests” (PCRfraud.com) and worthless personal protective equipment (MaskCharade.com) are not addressed. There is no provision for public input into the process of creating a plan for prevention and preparedness of any future “pandemic.”

Please VOTE NO on C-293.

- - - - -

Chère sénatrice,

VEUILLEZ VOTEZ NON au projet de loi C-293

Le Sénat est sur le point d’adopter une loi visant à créer un plan de prévention et de préparation en cas de pandémie SANS avoir au préalable procédé à un examen et à une analyse officiels de la réponse à la COVID-19.

La version originale du projet de loi proposé comprenait une section qui aurait exigé un examen complet de la réponse du Canada à la COVID-19, MAIS L’EXIGENCE D’UN EXAMEN A ÉTÉ SUPPRIMÉE de la version adoptée par la Chambre des communes le 5 juin 2024

Objet : Le projet de loi C-293 ne devrait PAS être adopté en raison des lacunes suivantes :

La section exigeant un examen complet de la réponse à la COVID-19 a été supprimée. Il n’y a aucune définition du terme « pandémie ». Il n’est pas fait mention de la nécessité de remédier aux violations des droits et des libertés qui se sont produites en raison de l’intervention excessive du gouvernement en réponse à la COVID-19. Il n’est pas question de remédier aux effets indésirables causés par les vaccins contre la COVID-19 et d’autres interventions médicales et de santé publique. Il n’y a aucune précision concernant les « leçons tirées » des épidémies précédentes. L’« approche One Health » mentionnée dans le projet de loi C-293 n’a jamais été scientifiquement prouvée comme étant « essentielle pour prévenir le risque de futures pandémies ». Le recours à des « tests » de diagnostic frauduleux (PCRfraud.com) et à des équipements de protection individuelle sans valeur (MaskCharade.com) n’est pas abordé. Il n’est pas prévu de participation du public au processus de création d’un plan de prévention et de préparation à toute future « pandémie ».

VEUILLEZ VOTEZ NON au projet de loi C-293.

