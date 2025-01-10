Playback speed
Laptop Whistle Blower Jack Maxey

He blew the whistle on Hunters Laptop, the truth is a dangerous business.
Wayne
Jan 10, 2025
1
Transcript

I have questions he may never have been asked around Canada's involvement with Burisma Holdings and more. We chat with Jack Maxey on tonight.

Truth is a dangerous business these days, we definitely entered the danger zone. Long before this interview was over I knew I was going to have to go back with pen and paper and take notes… And this was just the beginning, Jack will be back.

Follow Jack on X: https://x.com/JackMaxey1

