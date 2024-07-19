Pariah's & Piranha's in This Week's Clown World

The year 2024 will be the year of Renaissance or... for now let's just go with that. It's definitely noisy in the world of political "spin" right now there is no doubt. It's coming from every direction in the global cacophony of noise, this turn of events is something you will really want to know about but will have a hard time finding!

#news #CanPoli #Canada #Trudeau #WhatsUpCanada #Orban #Trump #Hungary

Russia, China skip Zelensky Peace Summit

Orban goes global as self-styled peacemaker without a plan

Hungary’s Orbán Has Taken Sides in America’s Election. Maybe Other Leaders Should, Too.

EU chief rebukes Hungary's Orban over 'peace mission' with Trump talks

Trump has ‘detailed and well-founded’ plans to end Ukraine war, says Orbán

Lukoil Supply to Hungary Halted as Ukraine Hardens Sanctions

‘Patriots for Europe’: Hungary’s Orban announces new EU Parliament alliance

Dutch, Spanish far-right parties to join Orbán’s Patriots for Europe

Orban Push Lands Right-Wing 'Patriots Of Europe' Alliance In European Parliament

European Parliament's largest group accuses right-wing Patriots alliance of undermining bloc

France's RN to lead new right-wing group at EU parliament

Ursula re-selection. Hungary, we will continue peace mission. Russia running out of weapons, again

EU corruption - von der Leyen

Joly's China Visit: Unannounced Mission to Mend Ties

Video: Canada is a Communist Country.

Seamus O'Regan Steps Down from Cabinet

The ONLY Thing the Left Gets Right About "Project 2025"

