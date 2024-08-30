Special Guest: Council for Dr Mark Trozzi - Michael Alexander

Constitutional Attorney Michael Alexander joins us for an update on the precedent setting case of Dr Mark Trozzi against a rogue CPSO gone way out of control. The Ontario Court of Appeal has ruled that guidelines and recommendations issued by regulators do not have the force of law and cannot be regarded as standards of practice. Yet, the College has proceeded against Dr Trozzi.

This is one of the last, and the best chances for us to bring law and sanity back to the CPSO and the Justice system.

To support this precedent setting fight: Justice For Medicine

