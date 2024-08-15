Special Guest Shaun Newman

Just months before her annual leadership review she is now attempting to do damage control. We got the exclusive first interview with Shaun regarding this 39 second clip from his podcast.

It’s an interesting story how a clip that almost hit the cutting room floor in January has suddenly gone viral. Even funnier is the host of the podcast being on holidays for 46 days and not knowing how viral it has gotten or how uncomfortable it is now making Premier Smiths life.

The clip has been the source of much outrage by Alberta Conservatives who feel that Premier Smith has become just like every other previous premier in recent memory, full of …. (use your own descriptors).

I think Albertans are justifiable upset. Premier Smith is giving them good reason to be. This is not her only going concern pre review, unfortunate timing for her perhaps having just announce to the dismay of many actual Albertans on being the first province in Canada to implement Sharia Mortgages in Alberta.

Albertans are possibly engaged in their own politics more than any other province. The best part of this new Alberta engagement in their own affairs is absolutely in the best interest of Albertans.

You can watch the full Danielle Smith interview here: "I Can't PARDON The Coutts 4" - #575 - Premier Danielle Smith

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

