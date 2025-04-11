Playback speed
Special Guest: Victoria Rixon The Uncensored Midwife

Ex-UK NHS Midwife & Whistleblower.
Apr 11, 2025
Voluntarily De-Registered. Exposing maternity services, setting the truths, saving lives. Healer. Author. Speaker. Freedom Train International Ambassador.

On February 9th, 2024, she walked out of the NHS. Not because she stopped caring, but because she could no longer be part of a system that is committing crimes against humanity—criminal harm and manslaughter—against women, babies, and midwives.

Follow Victoria: https://x.com/Victoria_Rixon

