Special Report - The Fight For The Soul of Humanity

Faith Matters
Wayne
Apr 06, 2025
Transcript

Welcome back to another Freedom Train International Special Panel Report in the worlds fastest growing freedom movement!

Breaking through barriers of communication in a new and sometimes unfamiliar world. Gathering internationally renowned voices together for thought provoking discussions on the challenges of our times.

Freedom Train International Special Report.
Navigating The War on Western Faith, Spirituality and Values

📢 Join us for a critical discussion. Today, the real fight begins.

Freedom Train International Presents:

Segment 1: Founder: @JimFergusonUK with Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson

Segment 2: Wayne Peters: @WhatsUpCanadian with Michelle Smith, Dr David Charalambous, and Dr Gregory Reid

Segment 3: @PeterRMacIsaac and @MMontclairre with Dr Joseph Boot and Michael Thiessen of the Ezra Institute
Segment 4: Liz Gunn with Victoria Rixon and Dr Neo

Get connected at: freedomtraininternational.org

