Share post
FTI Special Report: Live Panel Discussion - UK Declares Bird Flu Bio-Hazard Emergency

The UK declared a Bio-hazard Emergency. A few dozen well known voices weigh in.
Wayne
Jessica Rose
James Roguski
Feb 03, 2025
There are international implications relating to what many might suggest or ask is the 'next great psyop?' Bird Flu... A couple of dozen high profile, educated, qualified speakers weigh in on the subject on the Freedom Train International platform with world class host Jim Ferguson.

Last week the UK declared a Bio-hazard Emergency. What does it mean, where and what is the science, who is next, what happens next, what should we think. Mostly, what can people do? We're going to talk about all of it!

This 4 hour of discussion is hosted by Freedom Train International founder Jim Ferguson leading us off with Ambassador Co-hosts Peter Mac Issac, Malue Montclaire, Liz Gunn and Wayne Peters co-hosting segments along the way.

Some of the unbelievably amazing guests confirmed are Nicolas Hulsher, Jason Christoff, Dr Roger Hodkinson, Dr Jessica Rose, from Died Suddenly "Matt & Edward," Dr Simon Goddek, Dr Robert Malone, Shadoe Davis, Whistle Blower Jack Maxey, James Roguski, Michael Yon, Karen Kingston, Dr. McCullough, Dr. David Speicher, Andrew Bridgen and more!

Additional Resources:

2020 Danish mink cull

PCR Fraud

Your Doctor Is A Liar! E-Book

How to Eat, Move and Be Healthy!

Clinical Overview of Oropouche Virus Disease

