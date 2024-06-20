Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Guest: Jake Jackson - Freedom Project 2020

To quote Jake's website "Orwell or Huxley? Who was more accurate in their vision of the future?"
Wayne
and
Jake Jackson
Jun 20, 2024
Share

The entire world has been deceived at a level never before seen in history. Government and media are the primary tools of this deception.

We're going to talk about all of that! You will have to tune in to learn where Jake's journey has taken him on the path to seeking remedy.

Share

Sources, resources, links & videos:

The Freedom Project 2020:

Jake Jackson on X: https://twitter.com/blair_huxley

on Substack: https://jakejackson.substack.com/

Slideshow:

Freedom Project 2020 On Wuc
6.03MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Project Documents presented:

Pdf 01 The Personal Declaration Of Independence Revision 2
80KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Pdf 02 The Constitution For The Natural Law Republic Of The United States Revision 1
196KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Pdf 03 Personal Sovereignty Social Contract First Rough Draft
33.6KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Pdf 04 Psa Protector Class Social Contract
34.8KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Pdf 05 Business Accountability Social Contract
36.8KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Thank you for reading Wayne’s Substack. This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

About What’s Up Canada:

Wayne’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- Your financial support keeps this platform running, and free for everyone. You can help by subscribing on one of our platforms or support our work in several ways: buymeacoffee.com/WhatsUpC OR- eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org

- Why just boycott when you can permanently defund the Cabal? If you are tired of wasting your money on toxic garbage and would rather hit the Cabal where it hurts ... we want to hear from you at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

Connect with Wayne:
Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org
Substack:
Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian
Spotify: https://whatsupcanada.substack.com/

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/
Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/
Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/
Locals: https://whatsupcanada.locals.com/

0 Comments
Wayne’s Substack
What's Up Canada with Wayne
News not noise. Delivering authentic journalism at the tip of the spear in the fight for humanity since 2019. "Nothing confirms a lie faster than an official denial, we’re here to tell people the truth because MSM wont.”
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Wayne
Jake Jackson
Writes Kaizen and The Pursuit of Truth Subscribe
Recent Episodes
If you look up, they will shut you up
  Wayne
From The Roots: Ep 01
  Wayne
Ep 13: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce
  Wayne
Thursday: Conflict Updates & A Global Shift
  Wayne
Guest: Tom Marazzo - A Nation in Crisis, Canada
  Wayne
Tuesday: News Updates From Globalist Proxy Canada
  Wayne
I'm Not Suicidal, But Someone Needs To tell You.
  Wayne